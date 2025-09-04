Dog abandoned on side of Hillsborough County road with legs tied together, officials seeking answers

The Brief Hillsborough County Animal Control responded on Wednesday to a report of a dog left on the side of a road in Ruskin with its front legs tied together and back legs tied together. The dog is now at the Pet Resource Center, according to officials. Anyone with information about the abandoned dog is urged to contact Animal Control.



Officials in Hillsborough County are pressing for answers after they say someone left a dog on the side of the road with its legs tied together.

What we know:

County officials say Animal Control responded on Wednesday to a report of an abandoned dog in the Ruskin area. Its front legs were tied together and its back legs were also tied up.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Government.

Authorities say the dog managed to get its front feet free and go to a nearby house, where the homeowner reported it.

The dog is now at the Pet Resource Center, located at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the abandoned dog is urged to contact Hillsborough County Animal Control.