Dog abandoned on side of Hillsborough County road with legs tied together, officials seeking answers

Published  September 4, 2025 9:25am EDT
Hillsborough County
    • Hillsborough County Animal Control responded on Wednesday to a report of a dog left on the side of a road in Ruskin with its front legs tied together and back legs tied together.
    • The dog is now at the Pet Resource Center, according to officials.
    • Anyone with information about the abandoned dog is urged to contact Animal Control.

RUSKIN, Fla. - Officials in Hillsborough County are pressing for answers after they say someone left a dog on the side of the road with its legs tied together.

What we know:

County officials say Animal Control responded on Wednesday to a report of an abandoned dog in the Ruskin area. Its front legs were tied together and its back legs were also tied up.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Government.

Authorities say the dog managed to get its front feet free and go to a nearby house, where the homeowner reported it.

The dog is now at the Pet Resource Center, located at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the abandoned dog is urged to contact Hillsborough County Animal Control.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by Hillsborough County Government.

