Dog abandoned on side of Hillsborough County road with legs tied together, officials seeking answers
RUSKIN, Fla. - Officials in Hillsborough County are pressing for answers after they say someone left a dog on the side of the road with its legs tied together.
What we know:
County officials say Animal Control responded on Wednesday to a report of an abandoned dog in the Ruskin area. Its front legs were tied together and its back legs were also tied up.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Government.
Authorities say the dog managed to get its front feet free and go to a nearby house, where the homeowner reported it.
The dog is now at the Pet Resource Center, located at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the abandoned dog is urged to contact Hillsborough County Animal Control.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by Hillsborough County Government.