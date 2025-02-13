Dog dies after suspect drags it behind truck for one mile on busy Tampa road: Police

The Brief A man is accused of tying a dog to the back of his truck and dragging it for one mile along Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa. The dog died from severe injuries after it was taken to a veterinary facility for emergency treatment. The suspect was arrested on an aggravated animal cruelty charge.



A man was arrested Thursday after tying a dog to the back of his truck, dragging it for one mile and leaving it for dead, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers said Johnnie Davis, 72, was identified by investigators as the suspect responsible and was arrested on an aggravated animal cruelty charge.

"The cruelty inflicted on this helpless animal is both heartbreaking and unacceptable," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

TPD officials said a witness saw the suspect driving a green Ford truck with the dog tied to the back with a leash at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4200 block of West Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa. That's when officers said they responded to the area and found the dog severely injured.

Booking photo for Johnnie Davis. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Investigators said they determined the suspect drove for about one mile with the dog dragged behind the truck. Surveillance video showed the dog getting free from the leash because of the force of a turn into the parking lot of a bank, according to authorities.

Once parked at the bank, Tampa police said the suspect used the ATM then drove off, leaving the dog behind and severely injured.

Hillsborough County Animal Services arrived at the scene and took the dog to a veterinary facility for emergency treatment. However, officers said the dog died from its injuries.

Once investigators identified Davis as their suspect in this case, they arrested him at his home and took him to the Orient Road Jail. The case remains active, according to TPD.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Tampa Police Department.

