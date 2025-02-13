Man grabs child, throws her onto bed after luring her with pet ferrets: Affidavit

The Brief Clearwater police say Robert Rouse, 36, lured children to his home with the promise of petting his ferrets. One girl told police that Rouse grabbed her and threw her onto his bed. Investigators also uncovered a chat in which Rouse told an undercover federal agent about his plan to lure kids.



A Clearwater man is facing serious charges after police say he grabbed a girl he lured into his home with the promise of petting his ferrets, and investigators say she's not the only victim.

Child molestation investigation

The backstory:

The Clearwater Police Department began investigating Robert Rouse, 36, in December.

"We got a call from the parent of the victim, and they indicated that they had some concerns," said Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy. "The victim and another child had been in his house under the guise of going to pet his ferrets."

According to an arrest affidavit, police questioned Rouse after a girl told investigators that a man invited her into his home off Brookside Dr. so she could pet his ferrets that were inside.

Once inside the house, the girl said Rouse grabbed her buttocks, then picked her up and tossed her onto his bed.

Mugshot of Robert Rouse courtesy of the Pinellas County Jail.

As Clearwater police began investigating, they received a call from another law enforcement agency.

"Saying, ‘Hey, we have something you may want to take a look at,’" Gandy said.

According to the affidavit, Rouse was talking to someone online about his plan to lure one of the children to his home to talk about sexual activity. Police said he went on to message that person again afterward.

"He was bragging about it and really enjoying discussing that behavior and, ‘Look what I accomplished’," Gandy said.

Police said Rouse also admitted that on another day, he let one girl hold his ferret while they were standing in his driveway and then began touching her inappropriately.

"He believes he is talking with what he believes is a like-minded individual, which is creepy and weird in and of itself," Gandy said.

Gandy said Rouse was actually talking online with a federal agent.

What they're saying:

Gandy said the tactics that Rouse allegedly used are very similar to the traditional tactics that parents often warn their children of.

"This is the kind of thing that really scares every parent," he said. "Guy in the van with, ‘Come pet my puppy.'"

The police chief warns families about these incidents and so-called brick-and-mortar predators to take caution.

What's next:

Police are still investigating to determine whether there are other victims.

"He’s where he needs to be at this point," Gandy said. "He’s in jail, and my hope is that, unfortunately, we find additional evidence that keeps him there."

Rouse faces two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12. Court records show he's being held on $300,000 bond.

What you can do:

If you believe your child may have had any similar interactions with Rouse, you’re asked to contact the Clearwater Police Department.

The Source: This story was written using information from an arrest affidavit filed by the Clearwater Police Department and Pinellas County court records.

