Dog found abandoned in Tampa car wash dumpster ready for his forever home

Workers at a Tampa car wash heard the sound of whimpers coming from a dumpster earlier this week. They notified their supervisor, who ventured out to investigate.

When he peeked inside the dumpster, he found Carlile, a five-month-old German Shepherd, who was abandoned. Carlile's big brown eyes were looking up at him. His long tongue rolled out, his floppy ears lopsided as he tilted his head to gaze up at the new face.

Carlile was even wearing a smile – all while still inside the dumpster.

The young pup was brought to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay for medical attention. There, the staff discovered he had hookworms and treatment began. By Friday, Carlile was microchipped neutered, vaccinated, and ready to give his undivided love and attention to his new pet parents.

Young Carlile turns and looks at the camera.

The shelter staff said he's getting treatment for parasites, which should clear up in the next couple of weeks.

Otherwise, they told FOX 13 that Carlile is a happy and healthy puppy. They also said the shelter has been flooded with calls and emails from people looking to adopt him after social media posts about the rescue were shared hundreds of times.

On Friday, a grandma – who first saw Carlile's story on FOX 13 – arrived at the shelter around midnight and parked her car to be first in line to adopt Carlile.

"I’m lying in bed last night," Pam Serio said. "I go online and see that (the shelter) had added him in. So, I just got out of bed at 11 o’clock and took off here. We lost our Shepherd last year, so we were really wanting one."

Serio said she and her husband had tried to adopt German Shepherds three previous times but had been too late each time.

The shelter opens its doors at 10 a.m., so Carlile will find out soon if he goes home with Serio.

Even if you don't get to adopt Carlile, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has hundreds of other homeless dogs cats, and smaller pets in need of a home. Last year, the shelter says it saved more than 13,000 animals.

You can view a list of adoptable pets on their website: humanesocietytampa.org.