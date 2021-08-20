Dog with new set of wheels looking for a new home in Englewood

Two-year-old Mattie Mae has endured a life full of challenges.

"She had an accident," explained Maureen O'Nell the CEO of Suncoast Humane Society. "We don’t know what it is. We really have not found that out, but she became quadriplegic. The owners brought her into a vet’s office to have her euthanized and the vet tech said we can’t let this happen."

The vet tech helped Mattie Mae regain some use of her legs and she was able to get around with a doggy wheelchair, but she soon found herself at Suncoast Humane Society.

"There was a situation where Mattie did go into a family and it was not the right match for them and they brought her back, but they didn’t bring her back with her equipment. So Mattie was without wheels for a while," said O'Nell.

That's when John Cox, founder of Ruck9 got involved.

"You get the post or text that says can you help. I came down here to place her in a wheelchair and she melts your heart," he shared.

Cox fit Mattie Mae with a new set of wheels, something that would have cost the non-profit hundreds of dollars.

"They’ve all become to what I refer to as my wheelie warriors," said Cox.

Cox, who’s been a Sarasota County deputy for the last 27 years has placed 15 dogs in wheelchairs. He started Ruck9 to help uniquely created K9s. He raises money by walking miles with a 30-pound rucksack.

"It gives the chance to run around and allow them to be the dog they were meant to be," he commented.

Mattie Mae has that second chance.

"To see her take off and to see her excitement and to thrive it’s an extension and allows her to be the dog she can be," he said.

The Suncoast Humane Society knows there's a home for Mattie Mae somewhere and is waiting for a family that'll love her forever to come to their door.

"She has the perfect wheels for her to be who she is," shared O'Nell.

LINK: To find out more about Mattie Mae visit https://www.humane.org/ or call their adoption specialists at 941-474-7884 x 419.

LINK: Cox is holding a Ruck event on August 28 at Old Salty Dog on City Island. For more information visit https://www.ruck9.com/.

