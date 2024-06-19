Doggone Great Summer BBQ: Tasty fundraiser in New Port Richey this weekend

Looking for a place to not only get some great food this weekend, but also help with a great cause?

On Saturday in New Port Richey, you can take part in the first-ever Doggone Great Summer Barbeque, with "dog" being the key word. And that’s because dogs are at the center of this tasty fundraiser.

The Doggone Great Summer Barbeque is an event to raise money for Paws of Courage, a group that trains and provides service and therapy animals for veterans and first responders.

They are teaming up with the local chapter of the Knights of Templar Motorcycle Club to hold the BBQ at the American Legion Post 335 in New Port Richey from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature several BBQ vendors, games, raffles, and prizes to benefit Paws of Courage.

POC president Karen Zeints, and members of the Knights of Templar and two service dogs and their handlers, talked to FOX 13 Anchor Linda Hurtado about the Doggone Great Summer Barbeque.

