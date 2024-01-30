PHOTOS: Dogs, cats and guinea pig rescued in Plant City house fire

Firefighters saved five animals trapped inside a Plant City home that was engulfed in flames on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m., Hillsborough County Fire Rescue say they responded to the house fire on Kebs Lane after receiving 911 calls. The fire was coming from the front porch, according to the residents.

Officials say all the occupants of the home were safe, but there were pets still inside. The first firefighters to arrive at the scene confirmed that there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the single-story home, according to authorities.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

It took crews eight minutes to extinguish the flames, according to HCFR.

After searching the home, firefighters confirmed that there was no one inside, and they saved two dogs, two cats, and one guinea pig. According to first responders, one cat was unaccounted for.

HCFR says no one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown, according to investigators.