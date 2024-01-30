Plant City barn 'full of chemicals' catches fire, firefighters say

A Plant City barn that firefighters said was "full of chemicals" was destroyed after it caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Just before 5:30 a.m., Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they got 911 calls reporting the fire on Reece Road. Firefighters said they saw a large column of smoke from a distance as they were responding.

The first crews that arrived saw the barn, which was about 2,000 square feet, engulfed in flames. Residents told first responders there was no one inside the barn, according to officials.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Crews said they battled the blaze from outside the barn for about 25 minutes before it was extinguished. According to authorities, a hazmat team determined there were no hazards related to the chemicals that were in the barn.

No one was injured in the fire, according to authorities. Investigators said they were unable to figure out what caused the fire.