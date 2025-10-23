Dogs killed in St. Pete house fire: SPFR

The Brief A fire broke out in the early morning hours at a St. Pete home. The father and son escaped, but the family's two dogs perished. The Red Cross has been called in to help the family.



St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Thursday around 1:15 a.m. at the 7500 block of 9th Avenue North.

What we know:

Firefighters say when they arrived, the back of the home was engulfed in flames and smoke. Fortunately, the father and son escaped the fire without injury.

However, their two dogs perished in the fire.

Firefighters say the home is a total loss and the Red Cross has been called in to help the family.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.