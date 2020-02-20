Dolphin swims alongside Pasco County deputies 

Deputies made a new friend in the waters off the coast of Pasco County this week when they encountered a curious dolphin.

Footage released by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office shows the friendly mammal swimming alongside the law enforcement boat as it traveled through the Gulf of Mexico.

The video was posted on the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page along with a post that said, “Our new friend here thinks you should #VisitPasco and we do too.”

