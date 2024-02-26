Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing in Florida offers tribute to legendary racing career

"Big Daddy" Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing is not only a tribute to his legendary career, but to all pioneers in the sport.

"I like people to come see what we had to work with, to start with, and what actually got this sport going," says Garlits. "There was no money for years and years. It was something like a hobby. That’s why my wife started it."

Garlits has iconic memorabilia from all across the nearly one-hundred-year timeline of drag racing in America.

"People see us off the interstate and the building doesn’t look very big from the outside. And then they come in and they walk around and they see everything that’s in here and they go ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t think you’d have all this in here!’," says Chuck Keppel, general manager of the museum.

For decades, Garlits lived up to his 'Big Daddy' nickname. He was the first man to ever drive a car over 180, 200, 250 and 270 miles per hour. His fastest speed was a mind-boggling 323 miles per hour.

"The 300-mph run is literally breathtaking. Because you have been subjected to 8g’s of gravity," recalls Garlits.

Perhaps, Garlits biggest contribution to drag racing was revolutionizing where the engine sat. Until 1970, ‘slingshot’ engines were placed right in front of the driver.

Many drivers were killed and Garlits blew off most his foot in an accident.

"It was a dangerous place to be because the cars had reached 230 mph.," he says.

So, Garlits began designing, driving, and winning with a much safer rear-engine dragster that has been the modern standard.

The museum doors have been open for 40 years now, inspiring both old and new race fans.

"We’re getting to an era where you have younger children, and a lot of them aren’t familiar with racing or follow racing. So, if they come in here, they get an idea of what the sport is about and how it started," says Keppel.

After taking in his life's passion and accomplishments, Garlits hopes visitors take something simple home with them. "An appreciation for really hard work," he says.

The Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing is in Ocala, just off exit 341 on I-75. It's open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.