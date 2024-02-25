VIDEO: Man charged with DUI after fleeing troopers, crashing into guard rail in Pinellas County

A 31-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after speeding away from law enforcement, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say Jaime Isaias Fernandez Melendez drove a white Dodge Charger into opposing traffic and violated traffic control devices as he fled law enforcement just after 2:30 a.m.

According to troopers, Fernandez Melendez lost control of the car as he was headed east on Curlew Road approaching Espina Court and collided with a guard rail. FHP says Fernandez Melendez refused to comply with orders given by Pinellas County deputies and troopers at the scene of the crash.

Authorities say Fernandez Melendez made numerous statements about wanting to die and his life being over.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

A trooper tased Fernandez Melendez to stop him from hurting himself or others as he refused to comply. After being tased, he fell to the ground and was taken into custody, according to officials.

Fernandez Melendez was charged with aggravated fleeing & eluding police, resisting an officer without violence and DUI involving property damage.

