Don’t answer calls or texts from these phone numbers: Been Verified names ‘Dirty Dozen’

We’ve all gotten spam calls and text from scammers claiming you have a mysterious delivery, a prize waiting for you, or you’re the subject of an IRS investigation. Now, a group has a list of number to block preemptively.

According to the group ‘Been Verified’, all of those calls are usually traced back to 12 different numbers nicknamed the ‘Dirty Dozen’.

In Florida, ‘Been Verified' says the top scam call comes from the 786 area code.

‘Been Verified’ recommends blocking these 12 numbers and refrain from responding to any call or text you are not expecting.

