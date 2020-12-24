Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
13
Special Marine Warning
from THU 7:48 PM EST until THU 9:15 PM EST, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Special Marine Warning
from THU 6:51 PM EST until THU 8:15 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Polk County
Rip Tide Statement
until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from THU 5:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 8:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EST, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Tampa Bay waters
High Surf Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM EST, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Doritos 3D are making a comeback, Frito Lay announces

By Catherine Park
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
News
FOX TV Digital Team
article

Doritos 3D Chili Cheese Nacho and Doritos 3D Spicy Ranch.

PLANO, Texas - Nostalgia junkies rejoice: Doritos 3D are making a comeback at the behest of fans everywhere.

Doritos 3D, which made its debut in the late 1990s, will be gracing grocery store shelves once again starting Dec. 28, according to a Frito Lay news release.

The puffed-out chip gained immense popularity after it was featured in a 1999 Super Bowl ad starring Ali Landry titled "Laundromat."

Despite its fanfare, the company started to phase out the 3D snack sensation in the early 2000s. As time passed and with the advent of social media, Millennials took to Twitter, begging Doritos to release the crunchy treat once more.

And Frito Lay listened.

To continue the stroll down memory lane, the company has joined forces with Ali Landry once more to make the official announcement of the chip’s return.

"Paying homage to the original ‘Laundromat’ commercial, Landry will ask fans to catch Doritos 3D in their mouth in the boldest ways possible. Fans are encouraged to check out the #Doritos3DChallenge on TikTok starting December 28," according to the news release.

Two flavor options will be available once products hit stores: Doritos 3D Spicy Ranch and Doritos 3D Chili Cheese Nacho.

"Doritos 3D Crunch is one of our most anticipated product launches ever. What's exciting is that we didn't just bring back the original — we've evolved it to reflect the snacking trends of a new generation," said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and CMO of Frito-Lay North America. "We're thrilled to introduce a new version at a time when we all could use a small moment of joy."