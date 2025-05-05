Double lung transplant recipient turns stay at TGH into celebration of life

The Brief Vanessa Hernandez became known for spreading joy during her seven-month stay at the TGH Transplant Institute. Hernandez received a double lung transplant after a genetic disease severely damaged her lungs. Staff at TGH say her positivity became infectious.



While waiting for a life-saving double lung transplant, Vanessa Hernandez transformed her room at Tampa General Hospital into a hub of joy and creativity.

Hernandez had a genetic disease that ruined her lungs, leading to her seven-month stay at the TGH Transplant Institute.

"I decided that you have to enjoy every minute that you have on this earth," Hernandez said.

From glow in the dark parties to spa nights to dressing as superheroes, she made every moment count.

"There was nothing that I could do about my health situation," said Hernandez. "So I have to find other ways to lift myself up and then just to keep going."

Outside her hospital window, Hernandez found encouragement from an unexpected source: construction workers building the new transplant tower.

"I have people counting on me just to keep going, you know, rooting for me," Hernandez explained.

Their heartfelt message, "Stay Strong," became a symbol of unwavering support during her journey.

"The patient is positive, it is no denying that it does make it easier for the staff to stay positive and optimistic too," Dr. Gundars Katlaps, TGH surgeon, said.

Her infectious personality didn't stop there. She went on to form lifelong friendships with some of the nurses at the hospital.

"When we did rounds with the team, we always looked forward to going to her room because we knew we'd leave there smiling, laughing," said Nicole Davis, manager of the Lung Transplant Program at TGH. "She was just always in great spirits."

Even while battling for her own life, Hernandez worked to help others. She helped bring the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Walk to Tampa.

"It kept me motivated," Hernandez said. "It kept me with a purpose, you know, of keeping going."

In a touching moment, Hernandez’s sister-in-law-to-be took her wedding to the hospital. With help from her nurses, Vanessa served as maid of honor in a beautiful, intimate ceremony.

"It was one of the happiest days of my life," said Hernandez. "I cried so much. It was so emotional that they, you know, included me in their wedding, in their special day. And it was beautiful."

