Downtown Lakeland adding security cameras to deter crime

Downtown Lakeland is already known as a pretty safe place, but soon it will have an added layer of security.

Marcos Fernandez is the co-owner of Nineteen61, a restaurant on Main Street in Lakeland. Since he opened with his partner, Emerson Bamaca, five years ago, he said the city has grown exponentially and it has remained safe.

"We haven't really run into a whole lot of vandalism up front," said Fernandez. "Maybe in the alley, but up here, not too much."

The Lakeland Downtown Development Authority (LDDA) will soon be installing 14 security cameras on private property to keep a closer eye on corners and alleyways and to be a deterrent to crime.

The authority's "Clean and Safe Team" will monitor the cameras in real-time and will collect the data for 30 days.

"We want to catch folks who might be doing things that are undesirable behaviors and give that information to law enforcement. They and the property owners will have access to the cameras," said Julie Townsend, the executive director of the LDDA.

For those concerned about privacy issues, Townsend adds that no one has a right to privacy in public spaces.

"This is not any sort of additional surveillance," she said. "This is the normal course of doing business. If you're behaving well, you should have no problems."

Fernandez doesn't mind the new effort to keep the area cleaner and safer.

"From a safety and business standpoint, it makes sense to have our patrons feel they can come in and feel safe. It's super important," he said.

The 14 cameras cost $115,000 with a 10-year contract, and they're expected to be fully installed by the end of March. The program may grow over time if there are more partnerships with other property owners.