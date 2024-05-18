Tampa camp counselor arrested for molesting 9-year-old: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

An 18-year-old camp counselor was arrested on Friday for molesting a child almost two years ago, according to The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Angelo Lombay was 16 years old when he inappropriately touched and attempted to sexually batter a 9-year-old victim between June and August 2022 at the Code Ninjas camp located at 11909 Sheldon Rd. HCSO says the camp is now closed.

READ: New Hampshire day care workers sprinkled melatonin in children’s food unbeknownst to parents, police say

Officials say Lombay admitted to the sexual acts.

Courtesy: The Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office

"As a father, I am horrified and cannot imagine the anguish this family must be enduring after discovering such vile behavior inflicted upon their young child," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives are diligently working to ensure the safety of all children in our community and will continue in their commitment to stand against those who prey on our most vulnerable."

Lombay was charged with:

Lewd or lascivious molestation forcing or enticing defendant under 18 victim less than 12 X2

Sexual battery (familial or custodial authority) (victim less than 12; defendant less than 18)

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Lombay is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter