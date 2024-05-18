More than 7,000 participate in Tampa Spartan Race

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

When Joe DeSena came up with the idea for a race, he never imagined it would continue to grow every year.

"A lot of us need something to rip ourselves off the couch, we get stuck. We get complacent and so I needed it. I was out racing and I said I wonder if we could do this for the world," he said.

25 years ago, he started The Spartan Race. Since then, 10 million people across the world have completed the race.

It’s worked to transform lives, pushing participants to the max with 21 obstacles along the way.

"The great thing about a spartan race is the start line is the same for everybody and the finish line is the same for everybody. It doesn’t matter what part of your journey you are on. Come out, join us," said Dan McDonald with Spartan Race.

Bridget Brown was the first female to cross the finish line. She’s a regular Spartan runner and now a first place finisher.

"I think I was five or five and a half months pregnant and came in 5th last year. It was like five months, 5th place. I was encouraged this year to push myself a little more and get to the top," she said.

Kevin Donoghue holds the world record for podium appearances and finished third for the men.

"I’m 49 years old and this is a sport that if you’re training hard for it keeps you capable and ready for any kind of fitness," said Donoghue.

It doesn’t matter if you’re an expert runner, a beginner or a walker just wanting to get healthy.

The Spartan Race will test you, but it’ll also make you stronger than when you started.

