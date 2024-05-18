Retired SeaWorld Orlando pet performer among animals rescued in house fire, firefighters say

Stream FOX 35 News





Seminole County firefighters rescued four animals, including a retired SeaWorld Orlando pet performer, from a house fire in Longwood on Saturday.

Seminole County Fire Rescue posted on social media that the fire broke out at a home on Suzanne Way around 9:30 a.m., starting in the air handler and extending to the roof. Fortunately, there were no significant injuries among the residents, including three dogs and one cat.

Seminole County firefighters rescued four animals, including a retired SeaWorld Orlando pet performer, from a house fire in Longwood on Saturday. [Credit: Seminole County Fire Rescue]

The cat, Jerry, is a retired animal performer from SeaWorld Orlando's now-defunct Pets Ahoy show, according to the fire department.





The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family that has been displaced due to the fire.