4 hospitalized, driver hits ambulance after speeding away from Pinellas County deputies: Officials

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

One man is fighting for his life while three others were seriously injured after a driver crashed into an ambulance while speeding away from law enforcement early on Saturday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Around 2:44 a.m., investigators say deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a 2014 BMW X1 for a traffic violation, near Ridge Road and Ulmerton Road. According to authorities, the driver, 41-year-old Willie Lee Daniels, initially stopped for deputies but quickly did a U-turn and sped away.

Courtesy: Bobby Zampetti

Officials say Daniels headed north on Seminole Boulevard from Ulmerton Road.

The deputy did not pursue Daniels, turned off his lights and sirens and resumed normal driving, according to the sheriff's office.

READ: 1 dead, others hospitalized after shooting in Sarasota: Deputies

Investigators say 25-year-old Derrick Gil was driving a 2014 Ford E350 Med Fleet Ambulance west on East Bay Drive, east of North Missouri Avenue.

Courtesy: Bobby Zampetti

A 70-year-old patient was being treated by 28-year-old Medic Ashley Markel in the back of the ambulance, according to authorities.

Officials say the ambulance was going about 35 MPH when it entered the intersection of East Bay Drive and North Missouri Avenue. Investigators say the light was green.

READ: 17-year-old suspect shot by Haines City police after high-speed pursuit

Daniels was speeding north on Seminole Boulevard when he entered the intersection and hit the ambulance, according to the sheriff's office. The ambulance spun and turned on its side, according to PCSO.

Courtesy: Bobby Zampetti

Officials say Gil was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Markel, Daniels, and the patient in the ambulance were taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says criminal charges are pending and speed and impairment of Daniels appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter