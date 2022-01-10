Downtown Lakeland 'parklets' will expand outdoor seating along Kentucky Ave.

Two of Lakeland's hottest restaurants are getting a chance to expand their outdoor dining spaces. Development officials hope it gives surrounding businesses a boost, as well.

The Lakeland Downtown Development Authority, LDDA, plans on installing so-called parklets in front of two of downtown’s busiest restaurants: Harry’s and Fresco’s, both on Kentucky Avenue.

That will allow them to expand their outside dining, a staple of the Florida dining experience which has become even more popular during the pandemic.

"When you see people on the sidewalks, as you’re driving by, or as you’re walking by, it creates a level of energy that makes you want to be part of it," LDDA's executive director Julie Townsend told FOX 13.

The downside is that each parklet will take three or four parking spaces out of commission.

Townsend says there is plenty of on-street parking, plus a new parking garage, so the impact will be minimal.

Rendering of downtown Lakeland parklet design

The material to construct the parklets has arrived in Lakeland, but the man who is in charge of supervising the installation team has been temporarily sidelined due to COVID-related flight cancellations.

However, LDDA expects the parklets to be installed and ready to use soon.