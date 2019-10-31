Expand / Collapse search

Dox-A-Palooza will raise money for dachshund rescue

Their legs may be short but they are full of heart and love.

Dachshunds are coming up this weekend in a very special event to celebrate everything Doxie. It’s also a big fundraiser for the Dachshund Adoption Rescue and Education, or D.A.R.E. 

The 14th Annual Dox-A-Palooza will be held on November 2. 

It will take place at the Sun-N-Fun pavilion, located at 4175 Medulla Road in Lakeland from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LINK: For more information head over to the D.A.R.E. website.
 