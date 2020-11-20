Dozens test positive for COVID-19 at Venice long-term care facility

A Venice rehabilitation center is working to stop the spread of COVID-19 cases at the facility after an outbreak.

There is a discrepancy between the number of positive residents and staff reported by the state of Florida and the number of positive cases the operators of Sunset Lakes Health and Rehabilitation Center reported to FOX 13.

Greystone Healthcare Management oversees the rehab center. In a statement, the company said 47 residents and 10 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

On the state report, 44 residents and 33 staff members are listed as positive, with an additional six residents transferred to a hospital.

Greystone says the higher number from the state on staff infections may also include suspected positive cases.

Regardless of the exact number of cases, the center has indefinitely suspended all visitation.

Staff could be seen Friday going in and out of the facility, wearing PPE.

Greystone says to reduce the spread they follow federal, state and local guidelines by screening staff regularly for oxygen saturation levels and temperature.

Greystone could not say when visitation to the facility might be able to resume.

