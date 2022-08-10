DPS trooper helps elderly man with broken scooter on I-17 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper came to the aid of a man in distress along a north Phoenix freeway.
The incident happened on Aug. 7 along Interstate 17 near Greenway when an elderly man was riding a scooter and the battery died.
Trooper Lucas Adams arrived at the scene and pushed the man back to his home a quarter-mile away, DPS said.
Temperatures in Phoenix on Sunday reached 105°F.
