Dr. BBQ: Chicken wings with white BBQ sauce recipe
TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make Dr. BBQ’s chicken wings with white BBQ sauce.
Chicken wings with white BBQ sauce recipe
Ingredients
- 10 to 12 whole fresh chicken wings
- Barbecue rub
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup white vinegar
- ¼ cup Sugar In The Raw
- 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
Prepare the grill to cook indirectly at 350°. Cut the tips off the chicken wings and discard them. Slash the skin on the inside of the joint. Season the wings liberally with barbecue rub. Place the wings on the grill and cook for about an hour until well browned and cooked through. Meanwhile, make the sauce by mixing together the mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, horseradish, salt, and pepper. When the wings are done, transfer them to a deep dish or a large bowl. Pour the sauce over the wings and toss well to coat. Transfer to a clean plate and serve with celery sticks.
Makes 10 servings.
