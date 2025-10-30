Dr. BBQ makes 'feet' loaf

Makes about 10 servings

3 lb ground beef

1 tablespoon salt

2 teaspoons pepper

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 tablespoon granulated onion

1 teaspoon dry mustard powder

1 Tablespoon brown sugar

4 large eggs, beaten

½ cup ketchup

1/4 cup fresh parsley

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

1 medium onion, halved for "Bones"

10 slivers of onion for "Toenails"

½ cup ketchup for "Blood"

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine the beef, salt, pepper, granulated garlic, granulated onion, mustard powder, brown sugar, eggs, ketchup, parsley, and Worcestershire sauce.

Mix well until evenly combined.

Add the breadcrumbs half at a time, mixing them in until fully blended.

Split the meat mixture in half and place on the baking sheet.

Shape each half into a "foot." Press up to form an ankle and hollow out the top to make room for "ankle bones" aka half of an onion.

Add the halved onion, cut side up, to each divot. Cut 5 toes on each foot and add the reserved slivers of onion to make "toenails."

Brush around the ankles with ketchup to look like "blood."

Bake for 1 hour, until the meat is cooked through.