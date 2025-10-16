Dr. BBQ makes Pierogi Poutine

Dr. BBQ is back and today he is making Pierogi Poutine.

Here is the recipe.

½ stick butter

1/4 cup flour

2 cups rich chicken stock at room temperature

½ stick butter

24 frozen potato Pierogi

1lb cheese curds

2 scallions sliced thinly on the bias for garnish

To make the gravy, melt ½ stick butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

Add the flour and stir until the butter and flour are combined.

Cook for a minute or two to get rid of the raw flour taste, then add the stock.

Mix well and bring to a simmer. Simmer until thickened, about 5 minutes. If the gravy is too thick, add a little more stock.

Check for salt and pepper and add if needed, then set aside.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet melt ½ stick of butter over medium high heat. In 2 batches, sauté the Peirogi, turning occasionally until they are heated through and lightly browned, about 8 minutes.

Place the Pierogi on a large platter side up.

Add the cheese curds tucking them in between the Pierogi.

Spoon the hot gravy over the top using as much as you’d like and serving any additional on the side.

Garnish with the thinly sliced scallions and serve immediately.