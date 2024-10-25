Dr. BBQ: Shrimp and bacon flatbread pizza recipe

Learn to make Dr. BBQ’s shrimp and bacon flatbread pizza.

Shrimp and bacon flatbread pizza recipe

Ingredients

½ lb large shrimp, peeled and deveined

Barbecue rub

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 pieces of naan or flatbread, about 7 inches round

¼ cup olive oil

2 large cloves of garlic, crushed

Salt and pepper

4 ounces shredded Swiss cheese

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Brush the shrimp lightly with olive oil. Season the shrimp on both sides with the barbecue rub. Place the shrimp on a sheet pan and place it in the oven. Cook for about 8 minutes until the shrimp opaque. Remove and let cool.

Brush the Naan liberally with the oil. Sprinkle with the garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Coarsely chop the shrimp and spread them evenly over the pizzas. Sprinkle the bacon evenly over the pizzas. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the pizzas. Place the flatbread pizzas in the oven. Cook for about 15 minutes until the cheese is melted and the crust is golden brown. Remove from the oven and transfer the pizzas to a board. Let rest for 2 minutes. Slice each pizza into six pieces.

Makes 4 servings.

