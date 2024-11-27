Dr. BBQ: Smoked turkey salad roll recipe

Learn how to make Dr. BBQ's smoked turkey salad roll.

Smoked Turkey Salad Roll

This turkey salad can be adjusted to your liking in many ways. Feel free to improvise. You can add a leaf of romaine to the bun before you add the salad or even serve it in a lettuce wrap.

Ingredients

2 cups diced smoked Turkey

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup finely chopped celery

2 tablespoon chopped pecans

2 tablespoons Craisins (dried cranberries)

1 medium roma tomatoes, seeded and cut into small dice

1 tablespoon chopped chives, plus additional for garnish

Zest of ½ lime

6 Split top hot dog buns

Directions:

Put the turkey in a large bowl. Add the mayonnaise and toss gently. Add the celery, pecans, Craisins, tomato, chives and the lime zest. Season with salt and pepper. Toss gently until everything is well incorporated. Toast the buns if desired. Then divide the turkey salad evenly among them. Garnish with a little chopped chive.

Makes 6 servings.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: