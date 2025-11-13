Dr. BBQ steak bites recipe

Learn to make Dr. BBQ’s steak bites.

This recipe makes about four servings.

Ingredients

One to one and a half pounds of good quality steak cut into 1 & 1/2" cubes

Olive oil for cooking

French bread or French fries for serving

Marinade

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons fresh squeeze lemon juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Two cloves garlic, crushed

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

A day before you plan to cook, make the marinade by combining all the ingredients in a bowl and whisking together.

Place the steak in a nonreactive bowl or a large heavy-duty Ziploc bag.

Pour the marinade over the top and toss the steak to make sure it’s coated well.

Fill the bag and marinate the steak for about 24 hours, tossing occasionally to ensure an even coating. Remove the steak from the marinade and pat dry.

Heat 3 or 4 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Working in batches, fry the steak in the skillet, turning often until golden brown and cooked to an internal temperature of about 135° for medium.

You’ll want to work in small batches and work fast to ensure good browning without overcooking. Depending on the size of your skillet, this is probably 3 to 4 batches.

Once well browned, the steak is done, so serve immediately with French bread or French fries.