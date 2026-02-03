Dr. BBQ’s Super Bowl recipes

Smoky Gameday Queso

Makes about 10 servings

1 lb Velveeta cubed

8 oz pepper jack cheese shredded

1 lb prepared ground beef taco meat

1 can Rotel tomatoes

1 medium onion diced

1 – 2 Jalapeno thinly sliced with a few slices reserved for the top

1 Tablespoon BBQ rub

Thinly sliced green onions for garnish

Tortilla Chips and Takis for serving

Directions

Prepare the grill or smoker to cook at 325° with apple or cherry wood added for flavor. Add the ingredients to a grill-safe pan. No need to mix them yet. Just place them each in their space. Sprinkle the BBQ rub over everything. Place in the smoker. Cook for 15 minutes and then stir. Continue cooking, stirring every 15 minutes until hot and bubbling, about 45 minutes to an hour total. After your final stir, add the reserved jalapeno slices to the top. Remove from the grill and garnish with the sliced green onion. Serve with tortilla chips and Takis for dipping.

Chicken Wings with Pantry Sauce

Makes about 6 servings

12 whole fresh chicken wings

BBQ Rub

Sauce

1 cup ketchup

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1/4 cup hot sauce

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

Thinly sliced scallions for garnish

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375°. With a sharp knife, cut the tips off the chicken wings and discard. Slash the inside of the wing joint to help them cook more evenly, but don’t cut them all the way through. Season the wings on all sides with the rub. Put the wings directly on the grill. Flip the wings and cook for about another 30 minutes until they are golden brown and cooked to an internal temperature of 190°. While the wings are cooking, make the sauce by adding all the ingredients to a medium saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring occasionally until blended and warm, about 10 minutes. Divide the sauce into two even halves. When the wings are done, place them in a large bowl. Drizzle half of the sauce over them and toss to coat. Transfer the wings to a platter and sprinkle with the scallions. Serve with the second half of the sauce on the side for dipping.

Smokey Link Poppers

Makes 4 servings

12 large jalapeños

12 little smokey mini hot dogs

Strips cheddar cheese

12 slices of bacon, not thick cut

Toothpicks

Directions

Prepare the grill to cook indirectly at 325° using a light amount of applewood for a smoky flavor. Cut the top off of the jalapenos and, using the handle of a teaspoon, clean out the ribs and seeds. Discard the innards. Put a mini dog and a strip of cheese together and push them into a jalapeno smashing it all the way if necessary. Repeat for all the jalapenos. Starting at the tip, roll a slice of bacon around the jalapeno in a spiral pattern, finishing by flapping the end over the top to hold the dog and cheese in. Secure on top with a toothpick. Repeat for all the jalapenos. Place the poppers on the cooking grid with toothpicks up. Cook until the bacon is fully cooked and as crispy as you desire, 60 to 90 minutes. Remove from the EGG and locate and discard all the toothpicks before serving.