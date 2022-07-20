1-hour Suppers: Dr. BBQ's homemade Italian sausage burgers

Ray Lampe, aka Dr. BBQ, is back with a brand-new recipe perfect for summer grilling.

His original recipe for homemade Italian sausage burgers is sure to please any crowd, or just the family around the dinner table.

This recipe makes six servings:

2 pounds freshly ground pork

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons whole fennel seeds

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon granulated garlic

¼ teaspoon cayenne, optional

6 slices provolone cheese

6 large burger buns

½ cup marinara

Preheat the Big Green Egg or outdoor smoker to cook direct at 400°.

Break the pork up with your fingers into a large bowl.

In a small bowl combine the salt, fennel seeds, pepper, oregano, garlic, and cayenne if you are using it. Sprinkle the spice mixture evenly over the pork.

With your hands, mix the spices into the pork until well blended.

Form into six equal patties.

Place the sausage patties on the cooking grid and cook for three to four minutes, until golden brown.

Flip the patties and cook another three to four minutes, until cooked through.

Flip once more and top each with a slice of the cheese.

Toast the buns lightly on the cooking grate next to the patties. When the cheese is melted, place a patty on each bun bottom.

Top each patty with a spoonful of the marinara and a bun top.