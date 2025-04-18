Dr. BBQ's recipe for shrimp quesadillas

Expand / Collapse search

By Ray Lampe
Published  April 18, 2025 5:14pm EDT
TAMPA, Fla. - Shrimp Quesadillas

By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

Makes about 6-8 servings

  • 1-pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • Olive oil
  • ½ bell pepper chopped
  • ½  red onion  chopped
  • 1 small jalapeno, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon taco seasoning
  • 2 cups Monterey jack cheese
  • 6-8 medium flour tortillas

Guacamole, sour cream and diced tomato for garnish

Heat a couple tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the pepper, onion, and jalapeno and cook, stirring occasionally for a couple minutes. Add the garlic and taco seasoning and mix. Add the shrimp and cook, stirring often until the shrimp are pink and cooked through. Transfer to a bowl. Heat another large skillet over medium high heat. Spray with vegetable spray or add a teaspoon of oil. Lay a tortilla in the skillet and top half of it with cheese. Add a spoon full of the shrimp mixture and spread it evenly. Sprinkle a little more cheese on top and fold it over. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until golden brown. Flip the quesadilla and continue cooking until the second side is golden brown and the cheese is melted. Remove to a cutting board and cut into wedges. Serve with guacamole, sour cream and chopped tomato on the side. 

