Dr. BBQ's recipe for shrimp quesadillas
TAMPA, Fla. - Shrimp Quesadillas
By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ
Makes about 6-8 servings
- 1-pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
- Olive oil
- ½ bell pepper chopped
- ½ red onion chopped
- 1 small jalapeno, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tablespoon taco seasoning
- 2 cups Monterey jack cheese
- 6-8 medium flour tortillas
Guacamole, sour cream and diced tomato for garnish
Heat a couple tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the pepper, onion, and jalapeno and cook, stirring occasionally for a couple minutes. Add the garlic and taco seasoning and mix. Add the shrimp and cook, stirring often until the shrimp are pink and cooked through. Transfer to a bowl. Heat another large skillet over medium high heat. Spray with vegetable spray or add a teaspoon of oil. Lay a tortilla in the skillet and top half of it with cheese. Add a spoon full of the shrimp mixture and spread it evenly. Sprinkle a little more cheese on top and fold it over. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until golden brown. Flip the quesadilla and continue cooking until the second side is golden brown and the cheese is melted. Remove to a cutting board and cut into wedges. Serve with guacamole, sour cream and chopped tomato on the side.
