Dr. BBQ's sweet potato pie with Jack Daniels recipe

By Ray Lampee
Published  November 22, 2024 4:53pm EST
Dr. BBQ
FOX 13 News

Ingredients:

  • 2 quarts of sweet potatoes, peeled and quartered
  • 3 eggs lightly beaten
  • 1/2 cup of sugar
  • 1 cup of heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup of butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup of Jack Daniel’s
  • 1/2 tablespoon of vanilla
  • 1 teaspoon of salt
  • 2 pre-made pie crusts, defrosted

Directions: 

Boil the sweet potatoes in salted water until tender. Drain and mash. In another bowl, cream the eggs and sugar together. Add the cream, butter, bourbon, vanilla, and salt. Mix well. Add the mashed potatoes and mix until well blended. Put the pie shells on a baking sheet. Divide the filling evenly among the pie shells. Bake at 350 for 45 minutes or until firm. Let cool and serve sliced with whipped cream.

This recipe makes two pies.

