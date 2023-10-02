DRIP Ybor inspires creatives with hands-on classes and workshops for all ages

DRIP Ybor is a place where anyone can get their creative juices flowing while honing a skill or learning a new one.

The studio offers a variety of hands-on classes and workshops for all ages, from pottery and mosaic art to T-Shirt design.

The owner Johnny said their goal is to help people do really inspiring projects every day.

They have two studios in the heartbeat of Ybor City on 7th avenue. One is for the general public and the other is for members to have their own private area to work.

DRIP Ybor is open daily but closed on Sundays.