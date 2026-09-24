Driver arrested after deadly DUI bus stop crash in East Lake

The Brief A driver faces a DUI manslaughter charge after allegedly hitting a woman at a bus stop. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrested 33-year-old Benny Wallace following the deadly crash on Tuesday night. Wallace made a first appearance over video conference Thursday afternoon.



A 33-year-old driver is behind bars after allegedly hitting a woman who was waiting for a bus in the East Lake area.

Bus stop crash in East Lake

What we know:

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrested Benny Wallace, 33, after the deadly crash Tuesday night.

Troopers say Wallace lost control of his car while driving on N. 56th Street near Pitch Pine Circle. Investigators say Wallace hit a culvert, sending his car into the air before crashing into Carole Jeannis Lapierre, 49, who was waiting at a bus stop near the intersection of Pitch Pine Circle and N. 56th St.

According to investigators, Wallace then crashed into another vehicle stopped on Pitch Pine Circle.

Troopers reported that Wallace showed multiple signs of impairment at the scene, and was taken into custody. Court records show that Wallace has a history of prior traffic citations.

Status of the investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators haven't released details regarding Wallace’s blood alcohol content level or the exact speed of the car at the time of the crash.

Wallace appears in Hillsborough court

What they're saying:

Wallace appeared for his first court appearance via video conference on Thursday afternoon.

"Mr. Wallace, the state has filed a motion for pre-trial detention on your case," Judge Richard Martin said. "So, you'll be held without bond, pending a hearing on that motion for pre-trial detention hearing."

Pre-trial hearing scheduled

What's next:

Wallace will remain in jail until his pre-trial detention hearing, which is scheduled for Monday morning. A judge will determine at that time whether he will continue to be held without bond.