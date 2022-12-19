Expand / Collapse search

Driver accused of DUI after crashing truck into Orlando's Hideaway Bar, injuring 4: affidavit

By FOX 35 News Staff
Jackson Click (Photos via Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The driver accused of crashing a truck into the popular, Hideaway Bar in Orlando Sunday evening is in police custody.

Jackson Click, 45, was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on a charge of DUI with serious bodily injury, according to court records. 

Officers responded to the crash shortly before 6 p.m. after the pickup truck was seen crashing into the bar on Virginia Drive, off Alden Road. When they arrived, officers found the truck partially inside the bar with a large crowd around it, an arrest affidavit stated. Several witnesses identified Click as the driver. 

Click, who remained at scene following the crash, appeared to be impaired, and following field sobriety exercises, police found probable cause to arrest him for DUI, the affidavit stated.

Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the report stated. One of the victims had a deep cut on her face which police said could likely cause permanent scarring. 

Click admitted the incident was "the stupidest decision that I ever made," according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office alcohol influence form report.