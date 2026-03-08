Plant City motorcyclist dies after being hit by 2 vehicles near Lakeland Linder International Airport: PCSO

article

The Brief A 29-year-old Plant City motorcyclist, Justin Fuller, died Saturday night after he crashed his bike and was hit by two vehicles near Lakeland Linder International Airport, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say Fuller lost control and was ejected from his motorcycle, tumbled about 75 feet, and was hit by the vehicles. Both drivers remained on scene and cooperated. Investigators say a vehicle did not cause Fuller's crash, and the cause of him losing control of his bike is still under investigation, PCSO said.



A 29-year-old man was killed Saturday night after he crashed his motorcycle and was hit by two vehicles near Lakeland Linder International Airport, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies arrived at the scene, where the victim, later identified as Justin Fuller, was found dead, PCSO said.

READ: Illegal immigrant facing DUI charges after motorcyclist killed, 3 hurt in Zephyrhills crash: FHP

Investigators say Fuller, of Plant City, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on County Line Road and Gateway Boulevard.

PCSO says Fuller lost control of his bike and was ejected, reportedly tumbling approximately 75 feet into the southbound lane, where he was hit by two vehicles. Deputies say the drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene and cooperated.

A motorcycle helmet was recovered near Fuller’s body. Detectives say there is no evidence that another vehicle caused Fuller’s motorcycle to go down.

County Line Road was closed in both directions for roughly four hours due to debris and the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

What we don't know:

What caused Fuller to lose control of his bike is currently unknown and under investigation.