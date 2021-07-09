Driver arrested in deadly DUI crash after running red light in Largo, police say

A woman was killed Thursday after an impaired driver ran a red light at a Largo intersection, according to police.

Officers said they responded to the two-vehicle collision around 5:56 p.m. at Walsingham Road and 137th Street North. Through the investigation, they said it appeared a yellow Jeep Wrangler ran the red light and crashed into a white Toyota Prius that was traveling south through the intersection a green light.

The driver of the Prius was taken to a hospital where she passed away. Police have not publicly identified her.

The male driver of the Jeep had no injuries, police said, and showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. He has not been identified as of Friday morning.

Walsingham Road was shut down during the investigation until 11:30 p.m.