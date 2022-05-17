Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in St. Pete, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police say they made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred Monday night.
The collision occurred around 10L30 p.m. at the corner of 34th Street and 32nd Avenue North. Investigators said a man was struck while crossing the street.
According to the police department, the pedestrian – who was not publicly identified by the agency – was not in a crosswalk and the driver took off, leaving the car behind.
There is no word yet on how officers tracked the driver down. No other information was immediately available.
