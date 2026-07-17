Former 'Love During Lock-Up' personality Christopher Chipps arrested in Polk County
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Former reality television star Christopher Chipps is back in jail after law enforcement officials arrested him in Polk County on driving and probation charges.
Reality TV star back in custody
What we know:
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd stated that 42-year-old Christopher Chipps of Davenport was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license and violation of probation. Chipps, who previously lived in South Dakota, served 10 years of a 32-year prison sentence that was documented on the television show "Love During Lock-Up".
Judd added that after Chipps was paroled, he went to Naples, Florida, where he was arrested for DUI in 2025.
Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office
Legal proceedings remain pending
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed when Chipps will make his first court appearance or if bond has been set for his release.
Sheriff addresses repeat offenses
What they're saying:
Sheriff Judd expressed frustration over the former reality star's continued encounters with law enforcement.
"This guy is in trouble, and he needs to be in prison," Judd stated. "He is obviously a slow learner."
He added, "Yeah, that’s right, you ought to drive on a suspended license when you are already in trouble in Naples and you’re on parole from a 30-year-sentence in South Dakota because that way we know about it and can violate all of your paroles and send you back to jail."
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who detailed the arrest during a statement.