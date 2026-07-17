Former 'Love During Lock-Up' personality Christopher Chipps arrested in Polk County

The Brief Reality TV personality Christopher Chipps was arrested in Polk County for driving with a suspended license and violating his probation. The 42-year-old Davenport man served a decade of a 32-year prison sentence that was featured on a reality television show. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd noted Chipps was paroled to Florida, where he previously faced a DUI charge last year.



Former reality television star Christopher Chipps is back in jail after law enforcement officials arrested him in Polk County on driving and probation charges.

Reality TV star back in custody

What we know:

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd stated that 42-year-old Christopher Chipps of Davenport was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license and violation of probation. Chipps, who previously lived in South Dakota, served 10 years of a 32-year prison sentence that was documented on the television show "Love During Lock-Up".

Judd added that after Chipps was paroled, he went to Naples, Florida, where he was arrested for DUI in 2025.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Legal proceedings remain pending

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed when Chipps will make his first court appearance or if bond has been set for his release.

Sheriff addresses repeat offenses

What they're saying:

Sheriff Judd expressed frustration over the former reality star's continued encounters with law enforcement.

"This guy is in trouble, and he needs to be in prison," Judd stated. "He is obviously a slow learner."

He added, "Yeah, that’s right, you ought to drive on a suspended license when you are already in trouble in Naples and you’re on parole from a 30-year-sentence in South Dakota because that way we know about it and can violate all of your paroles and send you back to jail."