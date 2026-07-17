Hillsborough County deputies recovering after ‘ambush’ shooting in Ruskin

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The Brief Two Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are recovering at Tampa General Hospital after being shot during an ambush in Ruskin. Authorities killed suspect Chris Dmuchowski after he opened fire on deputies investigating a hostage incident. Deputy Moon remains scheduled for surgery, while Deputy Daniels may be released from the hospital Friday.



Two Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies were airlifted to Tampa General Hospital after an armed suspect ambushed them in Ruskin on Thursday afternoon.

Ruskin deputy shooting details

What we know:

Deputies located Chris Dmuchowski on Shell Point Road in Ruskin after his ex-girlfriend escaped hostage captivity Thursday morning. The woman told investigators Dmuchowski zip-tied her, taped a sock in her mouth, and held her at gunpoint at her home on Wednesday night.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

When deputies arrived at the Ruskin location, a drone operator observed Dmuchowski heading toward a parking lot van. Dmuchowski punched his hand through the vehicle door and fired a barrage of shots at the first deputy, hitting him in the face.

Dmuchowski then shot a second deputy in the neck before the deputy could step out of his car. A third deputy took a tactical position from behind and shot Dmuchowski multiple times, killing him.

Both wounded deputies were flown to Tampa General Hospital, where Sheriff Chad Chronister visited them Friday morning.

Chronister said Deputy Moon is scheduled for surgery on Friday and Deputy Daniels may actually get to be released.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Hillsborough deputy recovery status

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed when Deputy Moon will complete surgery or when Deputy Daniels will be officially discharged.

Sheriff Chronister statement details

What they're saying:

"The hand of God was with our deputies here today," Chronister said during a press conference on Thursday. "Our suspect's reign of terror ended today because of the training, the bravery and heroic actions of each of these deputies."