Hillsborough County deputies recovering after ‘ambush’ shooting in Ruskin
TAMPA, Fla. - Two Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies were airlifted to Tampa General Hospital after an armed suspect ambushed them in Ruskin on Thursday afternoon.
Ruskin deputy shooting details
What we know:
Deputies located Chris Dmuchowski on Shell Point Road in Ruskin after his ex-girlfriend escaped hostage captivity Thursday morning. The woman told investigators Dmuchowski zip-tied her, taped a sock in her mouth, and held her at gunpoint at her home on Wednesday night.
Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
When deputies arrived at the Ruskin location, a drone operator observed Dmuchowski heading toward a parking lot van. Dmuchowski punched his hand through the vehicle door and fired a barrage of shots at the first deputy, hitting him in the face.
Dmuchowski then shot a second deputy in the neck before the deputy could step out of his car. A third deputy took a tactical position from behind and shot Dmuchowski multiple times, killing him.
Both wounded deputies were flown to Tampa General Hospital, where Sheriff Chad Chronister visited them Friday morning.
Chronister said Deputy Moon is scheduled for surgery on Friday and Deputy Daniels may actually get to be released.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Hillsborough deputy recovery status
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed when Deputy Moon will complete surgery or when Deputy Daniels will be officially discharged.
Sheriff Chronister statement details
What they're saying:
"The hand of God was with our deputies here today," Chronister said during a press conference on Thursday. "Our suspect's reign of terror ended today because of the training, the bravery and heroic actions of each of these deputies."
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who held press briefings and shared updates on social media, as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.