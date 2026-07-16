Former Tampa Bay Rays player Brett Phillips hired as team's new brand engagement executive

The Brief Former Rays fan favorite Brett Phillips is stepping into a new role as a brand engagement executive for the baseball team. Phillips secured his new front-office position after consistently sending emails to the new ownership group of the Tampa Bay Rays. The homegrown baseball player will focus on interacting with fans throughout Tropicana Field, specifically inside the Draft Room Lounge.



Former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips joined the team's front office as a brand engagement executive after a persistent email campaign targeted at the organization's new ownership group, officials said.

Rays brand engagement

What we know:

Brett Phillips wanted to balance his life as a new father and husband while remaining connected to professional baseball following his retirement last season. The local standout from Seminole emailed the new ownership group to explain how he could bring value to the organization.

The effort led to an hour-long meeting at the Winter Meetings in Orlando with new Rays CEO Ken Babby, who created the customized role to utilize the former player's personality and skills. Phillips now spends game days talking with fans in the Draft Room Lounge, visiting suites, walking the concourses, and hanging out with kids on the field.

He even joined fans in the left-field "tarps off territory" section by removing his shirt during a game.

Local fan support

The backstory:

Phillips grew up supporting the team as a child before eventually wearing the uniform himself. He noted that the local fan base consistently rallied behind him during his playing days, even when his on-field performance was not at its best.

The executive explained that his goal is to make sure every visitor feels respected so that baseball remains fun for everyone. He emphasized that fans may not always remember the final score of a game, but they will always remember how they felt and how they were treated at the ballpark.

Future role expansion

What's next:

Phillips stated he is taking the new career choice one day at a time while focusing on remaining fully accessible to the public. He indicated that while he does not know exactly what the front-office position will blossom into, he is excited for the future of the role.