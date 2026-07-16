9-foot alligator cools off in pool of Venice home

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The Brief A homeowner in Venice woke up to an unexpected visitor after a 9-foot, 4-inch alligator got into a screened pool enclosure and went for a swim. A Ring camera captured the early morning surprise before a FWC trapper safely removed the gator. Wildlife officials say the encounter comes during alligator nesting season, when sightings can become more common across Florida.



A Venice homeowner got quite the wake-up call when a 9-foot, 4-inch alligator pushed through the home’s screened enclosure before taking an early morning dip in the pool, according to the Venice Police Department.

Venice pool visitor

The backstory:

Police say the surprise encounter happened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in the Toscana Isles community, where a Ring camera alerted the homeowner to unexpected movement outside.

Courtesy: Venice Police Department

Instead of spotting a neighbor or delivery driver, the camera revealed a large alligator that had made its way through the pool screen enclosure and climbed into the pool area.

VPD says the alligator pushed through the screened enclosure before taking a swim in the home’s pool.

A trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) responded and safely removed the animal.

No injuries were reported.

Rising alligator sightings

Dig deeper:

The encounter comes as alligator nesting season is underway in Florida.

FWC officials say mating season typically occurs during May and June, with females building mound nests and laying eggs in late June or early July. Hatchlings usually begin emerging between mid-August and early September.

During this time, alligators can become more active and may travel into neighborhoods, retention ponds and even the backyards of homes.

Deadly encounter

Why you should care:

The backyard surprise comes just weeks after another high-profile alligator encounter in Florida highlighted the importance of staying alert around wildlife.

In June, a Florida woman was swimming with her boyfriend and a friend when she was attacked and killed by a large alligator at Little Big Econ State Forest.

While attacks remain rare, Florida wildlife officials urge residents never to approach or feed alligators and to always treat them as wild animals.

Gator safety tips

What you can do:

FWC recommends residents:

Observe alligators from a safe distance.

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water's edge.

Keep children away from ponds, lakes, canals and other bodies of water.

Never feed or harass alligators.

Courtesy: Venice Police Department

Anyone who encounters a nuisance alligator should contact the FWC Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program by calling 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).