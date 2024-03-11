Driver dead after striking telephone pole at 'high rate of speed' in Largo: Police

A driver was killed in a crash in Largo after striking a telephone pole at a high rate of speed, according to police.

READ: Sperm whale dead after beaching itself off coast of Venice, NOAA says

According to the Largo Police Department, their traffic homicide unit responded to the area of Walsingham Road and Shipwatch Drive for a fatal single-vehicle crash.

A black Nissan was driving west on Walsingham Road at a ‘high rate of speed,' police said when it lost control and struck a telephone pole.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.