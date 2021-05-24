Driver dies after vehicle crashes into St. Pete apartment building

A female driver passed away Sunday after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into a wall of a St. Petersburg apartment building, police said.

St. Pete police said 66-year-old Cynthia Rae Lauber was traveling north on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North in a 1997 Toyota SUV. Investigators said she lost control of the vehicle, but the agency’s press release didn’t provide a specific reason.

After, the vehicle struck an above-ground water main before crashing into a wall at the Jamestown Apartments in the 8400 block of Dr. MLK Jr. St. N.

Officials said Lauber was not wearing a seat belt with the collision occurred. She died at the scene.

It remains unclear whether the driver was intoxicated. The crash remains under investigation.