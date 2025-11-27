Driver ejected, dies after truck overturns and strikes pole in Inverness crash: FHP

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

A 28-year-old man was ejected and killed in a rollover crash after his pickup truck struck a utility pole in Inverness early Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

FHP says a Chevy Silverado was traveling westbound on East Harvard Street toward the intersection at South Apopka Avenue.

At around 2:31 a.m., the Chevy truck did not yield at the intersection and crashed into the side of a GMC Sierra truck.

The Chevy truck overturned and hit an electrical pole. Troopers say the unrestrained driver of the Chevy was ejected during the rollover.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The other truck driver was not injured, FHP said.