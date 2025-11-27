Man dies after e-bike crash on on 49th Street in St. Pete, police say

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief A 55-year-old man died from injuries he suffered in an e-bike crash early Sunday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. At around 12:30 a.m., Shapon Sarder veered across the road in front of oncoming traffic. A sedan was unable to stop and hit Sarder, who was launched from his bike and seriously injured during the collision. Sarder was taken to the hospital and passed away from his injuries on Wednesday.



What we know:

Police say Shapon Sarder, 55, was riding his e-bike southbound on 49th Street North in the curb lane toward 39th Avenue North.

At around 12:30 a.m., Sarder veered across the road in front of oncoming traffic. A sedan was unable to stop and hit Sarder, who was launched from his bike and seriously injured during the collision.

What we don't know:

It is unknown why Sarder rode his bike in a diagonal direction across the road.

The sedan driver stayed at the scene and Sarder was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

Sarder passed away from his injuries on Wednesday.