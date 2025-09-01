Driver arrested after hit-and-run leaves Citrus County man seriously injured: FHP

The Brief Investigators say they've arrested Jeffrey Alan Ackroyd after a hit-and-run that injured a man on Saturday. Troopers say Ackroyd's Toyota pickup truck hit a 21-year-old in Citrus Springs, leaving the victim seriously injured. Ackroyd faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries.



The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a man on Saturday in Citrus County has been arrested.

What we know:

FHP says a 21-year-old man was walking along North Golfview Drive near West Tee Circle in Citrus Springs when a Toyota pickup truck headed northbound drove into the southbound lane and hit him.

The driver then left the scene, according to FHP. The victim went to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Monday morning, FHP said investigators arrested Jeffrey Alan Ackroyd, 46, of Dunnellon after receiving several anonymous tips.

Troopers say they found Ackroyd and his truck at a family member's home off East Monarch Court shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

What's next:

Ackroyd faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries and was booked into the Citrus County Jail.