Citrus Springs man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash; search for driver underway

A Citrus Springs man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday, and now troopers are trying to find the suspect.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Toyota pickup truck was heading northbound on North Golfview Drive. That's when the 21-year-old man was walking north near West Tee Circle on the left side of the road.

Troopers said the pickup truck drove into the southbound lane for an unknown reason, and slammed into the Citrus Springs man.

After hitting him, the driver continued and left the scene of the crash without stopping, according to FHP. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.